SEON partners IDVerifact





Recognising the surge in fraud and digital identity theft, IDVerifact sought to improve their capabilities by partnering with SEON to extend its suite of solutions.

As part of the deal, IDVerifact will integrate SEON’s cloud-based machine learning platform, Intelligence Tool, into the IDVerifact platform to provide inputs for user profiling decisions on transactions.

SEON’s Intelligence Tool scans open-source databases and gathers information about users based on an email address, phone number or IP address. In addition, it enables users to check if an email address is valid or not and get background information to create a complete user profile, flag fraudsters, confirm suspicions or remove doubts.