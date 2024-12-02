The new product combines early fraud detection and automation of the chargeback dispute process, supporting ecommerce merchants to stop fraudulent activity in real-time and manage chargebacks efficiently.











Automated chargeback management

SMEs and ecommerce merchants are confronted with significant fraud loss challenges, including manual processes, understaffed or nonexistent fraud teams, rising refund and return fraud, and costly penalties from payment processors. High transaction volumes can lead to more false positives, resulting in a negative customer experience. Merchants typically lose more than 70% of all disputed chargebacks, resulting in revenue losses, according to SEON. Fraud and chargebacks directly impact merchants’ profitability, especially for teams with limited resources.

SEON aims to address this challenge by introducing its chargeback management solution powered by Chargeflow, which aims to help ecommerce merchants protect their profits by identifying suspicious patterns, automating the chargeback dispute process, and recovering lost revenue. The new solution upgrades SEON’s existing ecommerce solutions and helps merchants manage disputes while predicting emerging fraud patterns.

SEON combines real-time digital footprint, device intelligence, and AI-driven rules to prevent threats before they occur and support businesses of all sizes. The company also aims to prioritise the process of remaining compliant with regulatory requirements and laws of the industry and offering secure services to its clients while tailoring its offerings to meet their needs, demands, and preferences.

Additionally, the company offers fraud professionals to monitor consumer transactions and continuously optimise fraud prevention platforms to meet the merchant’s specific needs.

Businesses that already utilise SEON’s ecommerce fraud solution and automated chargeback management tool report that their activity was upgraded when it comes to handling vetting transactions, allowing their teams to focus on growth and improvement.