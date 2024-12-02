SEON announces new blackbox machine to its fraud-fighting solution

The new system has been incorporated into the company’s fraud-fighting solution and will allow businesses to enhance efficiency and precision for clients who are fighting various types of online fraud. SEON’s customers can now leverage the speed of the blackbox machine learning, alongside the transparency of whitebox machine learning scoring and rules.

SEON’s latest update allows users to calculate the probability of fraudulent transactions in real-time and make pertinent decisions for each processed transaction, aiming to deter fraudsters and provide a secure online environment for businesses, merchants, and customers alike.

Currently SEON helped companies save over EUR 50 million through its real-time, flexible API anti-fraud technology while reviewing over 1 billion transactions and serving more than 5,000 merchants.