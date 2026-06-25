SEON and Domaine have launched a Shopify-native fraud prevention app, bringing SEON's full fraud detection and chargeback management capabilities to Shopify merchants.

US and UK-based SEON has announced the launch of a Shopify-native fraud prevention application, co-built with Domaine, a Shopify partner for global brands. The app is available globally via the Shopify App Store and brings SEON's fraud prevention capabilities directly into Shopify merchant workflows, without requiring developer support for initial configuration. The launch is the first product milestone from the strategic partnership between SEON and Domaine announced in January 2026.

Domaine's experience building and optimising Shopify storefronts for brands including Timex and Laura Mercier informed the app's architecture and integration design.

Product capabilities and target merchant segment

The app is designed for merchants that have grown beyond basic fraud tools and require greater control as order volumes, international markets, chargeback rates, and return and refund fraud increase. Merchants can customise fraud rules, automate order decisions, and review flagged orders from within Shopify, with SEON analysing transaction data in the background to identify risky behaviour and approve legitimate customers.

Installation is available directly from the Shopify App Store, with fraud rules configurable in minutes without developer involvement. The no-code setup lowers the barrier to deployment for commerce and fraud teams operating without dedicated technical resources.

Market context

According to SEON's 2026 Retail Fraud Guide cited in the announcement, nearly 88% of retailers grew revenues by more than 10% in the past year. New storefronts, market expansion, and diverse payment method adoption are scaling rapidly alongside fraud exposure, creating demand for fraud tools that integrate natively into existing commerce infrastructure rather than requiring separate platforms or custom integrations.

For high-growth Shopify merchants in particular, the ability to access enterprise-grade fraud prevention within their existing tech stack - without disrupting checkout flows or conversion rates - addresses a practical gap between the basic fraud tooling available to early-stage merchants and the more complex solutions typically designed for enterprise retailers operating outside Shopify.