SentryBay reveals new solution to protect online retail banking from malware





BankSafe will now be available for banks and credit unions to directly offer to their customers as a downloadable application, in a bid to ensure they have a protective shield when accessing online banking services and undertaking ecommerce transactions. The solution is based on SentryBay’s Data Protection Suite, and it has been deployed by millions of end consumers worldwide to prevent data and identity theft. BankSafe fully meets the banking compliance requirements of the FFIEC for layered browser security with online banking.

The goal of SentryBay’s initiative is to prevent online banking, identity-theft based and CNP fraud, and it uses technology that protects against the latest threats without needing constant updating. It works alongside the default browser on a user’s computer to provide proactive anti-keylogging, screen capture, and anti-phishing protection, even against zero-day threats. Online retail banking customers also benefit from sophisticated anti-ransomware and advanced malware detection, allowing them to make use of online banking services and use ecommerce with confidence.