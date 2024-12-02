SentinelOne to acquire PingSafe





By acquiring PingSafe’s cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), SentinelOne intends to combine its cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities. Through this, the company aims to offer enterprises a fully integrated platform that supports coverage, hygiene, and automation across their entire cloud footprint.











SentinelOne – PingSafe integration objectives





Furthermore, SentinelOne’s acquisition of PingSafe solidifies and accelerates the former’s development plan, as it aligns with the Singularity Unity Release strategy the company



With the integration of PingSafe’s CNAPP into SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform, the two companies focus on improving cloud security, as, instead of leveraging on-point solutions or a standalone cloud security platform, enterprises can access a unified one. Also, it includes advanced, real-time, artificial intelligence-powered security operations to safeguard companies across endpoints, identities, and clouds. According to SentinelOne’s officials, the addition of PingSafe supports the company’s commitment to enhancing cloud security by merging cloud workload protection, AI, and analytics capabilities with CNAPP. Moreover, the new approach aims to eliminate the need for enterprises to undergo complex multiple-point solutions, triage, and investigations with incomplete context, or pipe data between disparate data silos. The integration enables companies to manage their entire attack surface from a single platform that can offer full context, real-time interaction and analytics that are required to correlate, detect, and remove multi-stage attacks in an automated manner.Furthermore, SentinelOne’s acquisition of PingSafe solidifies and accelerates the former’s development plan, as it aligns with the Singularity Unity Release strategy the company previously announced . Representatives from PingSafe stated that their company shares its commitment with SentinelOne and, by joining forces, they intend to enhance cloud security by offering protection for multi-cloud infrastructure. Through this move, SentinelOne also receives the ability to offer differentiated capabilities, including advanced secrets scanning of runtime and build-time environments and an attack surface management rules engine that tracks breach and attack simulation scenarios against Internet-exposed cloud assets to check how they can be compromised by an adversary. The aforementioned features come as an addition to the core CNAPP capabilities, such as cloud security posture management, Kubernetes security posture management, agentless vulnerability scanning, and shift-left Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning. The combination of SentinelOne’s Singularity Data Lake, Purple AI, endpoint security, and identity security capabilities and PingSafe’s features aim to offer a cost-effective and improved alternative to standalone CNAPP solutions.

The terms of the acquisition

As per the information detailed in the press release, the acquisition will be conducted through a combination of cash and stock, with it being expected to close in SentinelOne’s first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Additionally, the acquisition of PingSafe will be subject to any applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.