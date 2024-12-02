SentinelOne expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Specifically, SentinelOne has been named a strategic endpoint vendor for Mandiant Consulting. Moreover, this partnership involves integrating SentinelOne’s autonomous endpoint protection technology with Google Cloud’s threat intelligence capabilities, providing customers with a more robust security framework.

In the company press release, officials from Google Threat Intelligence commented on the partnership, stating that Google Cloud is committed to helping customers mitigate the impact of cyber threats by partnering with industry leaders. They highlighted that SentinelOne’s advanced cybersecurity platform is important for integrating and expanding Google’s threat intelligence services. The collaboration aims to leverage dynamic telemetry and generative AI technologies to improve security outcomes.

This announcement represents a new phase in the relationship between SentinelOne and Google Cloud. The companies will now share telemetry data to deliver comprehensive security insights, helping organisations enhance their security posture and defend against emerging threats. SentinelOne plans to use this data alongside Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models to further improve the autonomous features of its Purple AI and Singularity Platform.

Representatives from SentinelOne noted that Google Cloud is recognised for its secure online services at a significant scale. They emphasised that both companies prioritize security and that their deepening collaboration will combine leading security and threat intelligence services with advanced AI-driven protection, aiming to deliver scalable cybersecurity solutions at high speed. This partnership also brings Google Cloud’s intelligence to SentinelOne’s customers and integrates SentinelOne’s endpoint protection with Mandiant’s managed security services.

SentinelOne and Google Cloud will continue to engage the cybersecurity community at upcoming events, including the Black Hat conference, mWISE Conference in September, and SentinelOne’s OneCon in October.

More information about SentinelOne

SentinelOne provides an autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform designed to improve security operations. Built on a unified Data Lake, the platform supports organisations in managing security risks and adapting to evolving threats.

In January 2024, SentinelOne has announced its agreement to acquire PingSafe, aiming to expand its cloud security capabilities. By acquiring PingSafe’s cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), SentinelOne intended to combine its cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities. Through this, the company aimed to offer enterprises a fully integrated platform that supports coverage, hygiene, and automation across their entire cloud footprint.