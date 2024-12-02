SentinelOne adds new feature to its endpoint protection platform

Built with the same machine learning technology that drives the companys behavior-based detection capabilities, the DFI engine identifies and prevents the execution of advanced threats and performs on-access static analysis to uncover and block file-based malware prior to execution and without any dependence on signatures.

SentinelOne is a venture-backed cybersecurity startup that develops endpoint protection software, enabling organisations to protect their user endpoint devices and critical servers against malware, exploits and other types of threats.