Sentenial joins Natural Security Alliance, adopts authentication standard

By adopting the Natural Security standard, Sentenial has expanded the scope of Nuapay making it accessible for face-to-face direct debits at a physical the point-of-sale.

Nuapay finally offers an alternative to payments using credit transfers or cheques. This cloud-based ACH solution provides a fit for both small businesses wishing to start with direct debits as well as for bigger players looking for improved payment service at the best price.

Sentenial is a provider of European payment solutions. Established in 2003, the company’s next generation cloud payments platform processes billions of EUR every month across 34 European countries.

Natural Security Alliance is an international association that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of solutions implementing the Natural Security standard. It brings together leaders from the business, banking and payment industries, as well as solution providers and manufacturers.