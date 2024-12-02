Sensory teams up with Nok Nok Labs for biometric authentication

Sensory will work closely with Nok Nok Labs to achieve FIDO Ready status based on the recently released FIDO 1.0 Specification and integration into Nok Nok Labs S3 Authentication Suite.

Among Sensorys solutions available for implementation is Sensorys latest offering, TrulySecure, a combined voice and vision biometric authentication solution for mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Sensory is a provider of UX technologies for consumer products, offering a line of IC and software-only solutions for speech recognition, speech synthesis, speaker verification, vision and more.

US-based Nok Nok Labs was founded to transform online authentication for modern computing. The company’s solutions enable end-to-end trust across the web using authentication methods that are natural to end-users and provide strong proof of identity.