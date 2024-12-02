Sensory is bringing facial recognition solutions to Mizuho Bank

Furthermore, Sensory announced recently that it’s partnering with Fujitsu to bring its FIDO Certified facial recognition technology to banks, financial institutions, enterprises, and other businesses.

Sensory’s TrulySecure face biometric authentication technology works with any front-facing RGB camera, and uses machine learning and liveness detection algorithms to prevent users from fooling it with photos or videos. In addition, it runs completely on device, and thus rulySecure doesn’t need an internet connection to authenticate a face.

The solution has already been implemented in a number of smartphones with the LG V30, LG G6, and the LG Q6. The tech companies agrees that once their solution comes to more devices and brick-and-mortar businesses, scanning your face could become as common as entering a PIN code.