SensibleVision to release authentication technology for ecommerce merchants

Autodentity users have to take a selfie with their computer or mobile device, and every time they log into a site their image is instantly verified. Users then use a second authentication factor chosen by the retailer to re-access sites.

The solution works on any Mac or Windows device with a Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge browser.

SensibleVision specialises in Simultaneous Multi-Factor Authentication solutions leveraging face recognition and helping banks, technology companies and other organizations to reduce fraud.