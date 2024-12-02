Semafone unveils hybrid cloud solution for omnichannel payments and PCI DSS compliance





Rainier is a plug-and-play hardware appliance that is supplied, fully installed, and managed by Semafone. With it, organisations of all sizes are enabled to become compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) in any environment where payments are accepted.

The Rainier hybrid cloud solution sits on the network edge in front of an organisation’s session border controller (SBC), which fundamentally changes how customers access Semafone’s Cardprotect Voice+ service – the company’s telephone payments solution. Also, Rainier allows businesses to maintain on-premises telephony and infrastructure, ensuring no degradation of voice media. Its on-premises software deployment option integrates with an organisation’s existing telephony environment and payment service provider (PSP) for minimal disruption to the business. The solution provides the following features:

A scalable hardware appliance that takes an organisation’s SBC and contact centre out-of-scope for PCI DSS compliance;

A reduction in the number of sessions needed on the organization’s SBC;

Faster deployment of Semafone Cardprotect Voice+;

Facilitates hybrid cloud topology so that telephony can remain on-premises at the customer site, ensuring no degradation of voice quality;

Fully PCI DSS compliant with cost-effective deployment;

Security and alignment of systems architecture;

Allows smaller contact centres to become PCI DSS compliant, without a significant capital investment.



