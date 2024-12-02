Semafone's Cardprotect Voice+ achieves Avaya compliance

Cardprotect Voice+ enables businesses to accept payments over the telephone while ensuring that their customers’ sensitive payment data and personally identifiable information (PII) is securely routed directly to the PSP. The data does not enter the merchant businesses’ network infrastructure, which means that the risk of a data breach or fraud occurring is reduced and PCI DSS compliance is simplified.

Semafone is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect programme — an initiative to develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya tech. As a Technology Partner, Semafone can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility.