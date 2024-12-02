Semafone upgrades payment solution for security purposes

Semafone’s data capture method collects sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and social security numbers directly from the customer’s telephone keypad for processing. This prevents personal data from entering the contact centre, which protects against the risk of fraud and the associated reputational damage.

The latest version of Semafone’s solution which secures telephone payments, is now branded as Cardprotect. The product is a payment solution that doesn’t store personal data and is compliant with the EU GDPR, ensuring data is managed and handled in line with the regulations.

Along with the updates to its Cardprotect solution, Semafone plans to add two new solutions to its data security offering: Bankprotect and Personalprotect are on the horizon in 2018. The solutions will allow Semafone customers to also secure and verify callers’ bank account numbers and other PII, such as dates of birth, postcodes and social security numbers over the phone.