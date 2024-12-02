Semafone updates payment software security products

Semafone’s patented Cardprotect solution addresses contact center data security for card-not-present (CNP) transactions and compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Protection Standard (PCI DSS). Cardprotect descopes contact centers from PCI DSS by keeping payment card data and other numerical personally identifiable information (PII) out of business infrastructures.

When customers enter their payment card numbers via their telephone keypad, dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) tones are covered up with flat ones, so the PII is never exposed to agents, customer service representatives (CSR) and nearby eavesdroppers, or logged in call recording systems. CSRs remain on the line in full voice communication with the customer throughout the transaction, and card data is sent directly to the payment processor, never touching the contact center’s network.