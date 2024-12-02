Semafone secures GBP 5 mln investment

BGF, an independent company established to help the UK’s growing businesses, is investing in Semafone to support delivery of recent large contract wins and expansion in overseas markets.

The company has received a further GBP 1 million investment from Octopus Investments and other existing shareholders.

Semafone provides software to contact centres so they can take secure credit and debit card payments over the phone. Using Semafone’s patented payment method, card data is transmitted directly from the customer’s telephone keypad to the bank.