Semafone receives PA-DSS, PCI Level 1 certification

Semafone’s patented and PA-DSS accredited payment method is used by organisations of all sizes to help protect them from card fraud during telephone payments. Semafone allows customers to enter their own card details directly into the telephone handset when they pay over the phone, without losing voice contact with the service agent. The tones made by the individual keys are disguised so they cannot be identified by their sound and no card data is taken into the computer and telephony systems of the contact centre, making the transaction ultra-secure without compromising on customer service.

Founded in 2009, Semafone offers a solution which takes telephone payments out of the scope of PCI DSS regulations. The company’s mission is to secure voice transactions and reduce credit card fraud in contact centres worldwide in order to support the global scale of the PCI mandate. The company already has a customer base than includes Europe, North America and Africa.

