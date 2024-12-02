Semafone provides AsiaPay with payment solution for contact centres

Under the terms of the alliance, existing and new AsiaPay customers will be able to make payments over the telephone throughout the region using Semafone’s PayGate solution.

Semafone’s patented payment method allows customers to enter card numbers directly into their telephone keypad when they make a payment over the phone. The numbers are then transmitted directly to the bank so no details are stored on the contact centre systems. Using DTMF masking technology, the keypad tones are disguised so that numbers cannot be identified by their sound, leaving the agent free to continue the conversation with the customer while the payment is made.

Semafone serves a range of industry sectors including financial services, media, retail, utilities, travel and tourism and the public sector.

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay provides electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporates and e-businesses in the worldwide market, covering international credit card, China UnionPay card, debit card and other prepaid card payments.

