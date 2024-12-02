Semafone launches SecureWeb+ to simplify and secure payments on third-party websites

According to the press release, thanks to the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+ customer service professionals are able to take secure, simplified Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant transactions across different web applications. Moreover, by using Semafone SecureWeb+, outsourced service providers (OSPs) and business process outsourcers (BPOs) will be able to complete payment interactions securely.

For businesses that support one-to-one customer engagement and sales opportunities, Semafone SecureWeb+ provides agents with the ability to act as an extension of their clients with a single, secure step enabling them to use different web applications to upsell and cross sell – adding more value to every transaction. Besides, the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+ allows outsourcing partners to look and operate as an extension of their clients, while protecting agents from exposure to sensitive data, and mitigating any risk to the contact center.

Merchants are descoped for PCI DSS compliance, while supporting a diversification of their service offering to their customers via third-party websites. As the customer’s payment card details are inserted from Cardprotect Voice+ via dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF), sensitive card data entered into the secure web browser cannot be copied, viewed in the browser code, or captured in a screenshot. By shielding payment information from call and screen recordings, Semafone SecureWeb+ protects consumer data from being seen or heard by the agent. The solution also protects the reputation of service providers and third-party merchants.

Overall, organisations utilizing SecureWeb+ can configure as many third-party websites as they need for successful business operations, as well as virtually every payment service provider (PSP). With the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+, companies can be confident in their ability to deliver strong security for both their commercial partners and their customer base.