Semafone extends PCI DSS certification to offer security in omnichannel payments





The company has also extended its PCI DSS certification for Cardprotect Voice+ – its flagship solution for telephone-based payments – across the whole of North America. These new certifications will help Semafone deliver the strongest levels of security in multichannel payments processes to both its customers and partners.

Semafone’s designation as a Level 1 Service Provider for both voice and omnichannel digital payments is the highest level of certification available from the PCI Security Standards Council. Moreover, with these certifications, the company continues to provide call and contact centres with customer data protection by securely accepting CNP payments across any digital or telephone-based channel. Its Cardprotect Voice+ and Cardprotect Relay+ solutions enable businesses to accept payments while ensuring that their customers’ sensitive payment data and personally identifiable information (PII) is securely routed directly to the payment service provider (PSP).