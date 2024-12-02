SellersFunding joins Amazon's Payment Service Provider programme

To continue to protect customers and sellers from fraud and abuse, Amazon’s PSP programme is designed to enhance its ability to detect, prevent, and take action against bad actors. SellersFunding provides its customers with convenience and dependability, as Amazon has required sellers working with non-enrolled payment service providers to switch to a participating PSP member or use a bank account directly issued to them by a bank, as of May 2021.

SellersFunding, which aims to provide seamless and secure solutions to its customers, offers Digital Wallet, an all-in-one payments platform to manage their global ecommerce finances. Digital Wallet provides ecommerce sellers with the advantage of receiving marketplace payouts from multiple stores in one place. It gives sellers the ability to hold payments in multiple currencies, pay suppliers in over 180 countries, and save on currency conversion fees.

SellersFunding officials said that their goal is to help online merchants mitigate any potential risks they may face in this continually-evolving ecosystem and support their opportunities to grow. They are happy to offer this benefit to current customers look forward to offering their secure services to future customers.