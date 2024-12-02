SelfKey announces public token pre-sale

The public presale follows a successful private presale, in which over USD 5 million worth of KEY tokens were sold. SelfKey’s working technology platform is live and used by customers all over the world to submit and verify KYC.

The platform was built with the help of Standard Chartered Bank and the token sales was facilitated by Airswap, Aditus, Gatcoin, AiX, and Hotoken. It is also used by fintech/blockchain startups such as Polymath, Kommerce, ZILLA, Malabar.ai, TitanFx, DollarSmart, and the Hong Kong based exchange, Gatecoin.

Furthermore, the startup plans to launch an identity wallet and marketplace powered by Selfkey Tokens (KEY) in 2018. KEY is a utility token that must be staked to gain access to the network and spent to apply for identity notarizations and marketplace listings.