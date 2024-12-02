SecurityScorecard raises USD 20 mln to boost cybersecurity

SecurityScorecard had raised around USD 15 million before this latest Series B round, meaning it has now raised in the region of USD 35 million in total.

As part of the financing, Karim Faris and Tom Mendoza will be joining SecurityScorecards Board of Directors. Faris is General Partner at GV, and leads the firms investments in enterprise and security. Mendoza is a seasoned business executive and serves as Vice Chairman of NetApp.

SecurityScorecard is focused on helping organizations monitor and manage key security risks around their cloud-based systems. It identifies vulnerabilities from a hacker’s perspective on the outside and looks at the third-party vendors a company is doing business with.

According to SecurityScorecards platform intelligence, malware issues have been detected in more than 65% of companies in the past 90 days, and an alarming 12% of companies have had passwords leaked or compromised.

Tech companies are investing heavily in the field, while other are addressing an anticipated shortage in cybersecurity personnel. Estimates suggest that the industry will be short by around 1.5 million people by 2020.