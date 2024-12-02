



CSBS supports state regulators’ supervision of financial institutions in their states and territories through research, data, and training, and supports states in their efforts to coordinate the supervision of financial companies that operate in multiple states. The partnership with SecurityScorecard will allow CSBS to monitor the cyber health of multistate financial institutions and share information about these financial institutions with relevant state regulators.

SecurityScorecard recently announced that it is working with the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), to modernise regulatory oversight of DFS’ nearly 3,000 regulated entities, providing DFS a systematic approach to measuring cyber risk.

SecurityScorecard collects and analyses global threat signals that give organisations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. SecurityScorecard continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.