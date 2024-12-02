SecurityHQ partners SentinelOne for global cyber security offerings

SecurityHQ's Managed Endpoint Security Service uses the power of their global Security Operation Centers, combined with SentinelOne’s technology for detecting known signature-based and unknown behavioural-based threats across all known MITRE ATT&CK TTPs.

The solution comes with a US patent technology, Windows compatible remediation feature, to roll-back any alteration, deletion or encryption to sensitive documents or data volumes, as a result of a successful breach or ransomware attack.

SecurityHQ’s 24/7 SOC Managed Endpoint service, offered by SentinelOne, is delivered through a single agent that tracks code in real time while Active EDR applies ML-based behavioural scoring to all events to track the root cause.