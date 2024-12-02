Security trends: increased demand of endpoint security services

In the past, few organizations considered managed security services for endpoint security. Endpoint security translated to antivirus, and therefore organizations purchased software from a leading vendor (i.e. Kaspersky, McAfee, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, Webroot, etc.), installed it on their PCs, and then tasked the IT operations staff with the day-to-day care.

However, this situation changed due to targeted attacks, fileless malware, and ransomware. But companies are taking action against these attacks. CSO cited some findings from ESG research, that show 50% of organizations are using an MSSP for some aspect of endpoint security today, 23% plan to use an MSSP for endpoint security within the next 24 months, and 12% are interested in doing so sometime in the future.

Among the types of managed endpoint security services organizations want the online publication identified: advanced anti-malware/anti-threat (37% are using or plan to use these services); endpoint detection and response (EDR) — 35%; threat hunting — 25 percent and data loss prevention (DLP) or enterprise risk management (ERM) — 38% are using or plan to use these types of services. This interest is likely driven by the impending GDPR deadline in May 2018.

Nevertheless, many vendors mentioned offer multiple services, not just those mentioned above highlighted.