Security concerns may influence online shopping season for 2014

According the results of a Web.com Group report, 25% of respondents would be likely to change their online shopping behavior and 32% would seriously consider changing their online shopping behavior compared to 2013.

The survey also shows that consumers are more than twice as concerned about online security at large retailers (27% concerned) than small business retailers (12% concerned). Because of security worries, 65% of consumers are influenced to shop more on small business websites for 2014’s holiday season.

The online study was conducted from September 19-26 2014, with a number of 3,039 respondents.