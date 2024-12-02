Security companies to introduce biometrics end-to-end security architecture

This will offer OEMs the opportunity to deploy a consumer-friendly feature in the latest generation of wearable and consumer electronics devices. This new proof-of-concept replaces conventional username/password authentication for applications such as payment, eTicketing, digital access and 2-factor strong authentication with swift and secure fingerprint recognition.

The joint effort will demonstrate this solution on a smartwatch that embeds a fingerprint sensor from Fingerprint Cards, fingerprint software from Precise Biometrics, and Secure NFC solution and low-power microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics.

Gemalto provides the UpTeq eSE on which the users credentials are stored, and the Match-On-Card application that validates the fingerprint placed on the sensor corresponds to the biometric data of the user. Gemalto also supplies a rich array of secure applications, and the Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) responsible for managing the solution over the entire product lifecycle.

Fingerprint Cards delivers fingerprint sensors with extreme low power consumption and compact form factor.

Precise Biometrics provides fingerprint software based on Precise BioMatch Embedded, an algorithm solution that offers secure fingerprint recognition for products with small fingerprint sensors on limited platforms, such as smart cards, wearables, cars, locks and personal identification tokens.