Security breach puts Lloyds bank customers at risk

Insurance company the Royal Sun Alliance informed customers about the situation after trying to solve the issue internally.

Customers who pay GBP 25 on a monthly basis for the benefits of the Premier Account were affected and are now concerned that personal data such as names, addresses, sort codes and account numbers may have fallen into the hands of criminals.

The Information Commissioners Office – the industry watchdog is now looking into the matter and has the power to fine organisations up to GBP 500,000 if it finds data protection security is not of the required standard.