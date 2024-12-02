Security and payment methods are key with online travel booking

According to a report conducted by Worldpay, customers booking travel want to be reassured that they are in safe hands in every step of the payments process.

Findings reveal that 97% of UK users say it is important travel booking websites explain the next stage of the payment process at every turn. UK consumers want reassurance that their payment details are in safe hands from the second they visit a travel website.

More than half of respondents (53%) would be more likely to book travel with a company that displays payment authentication and digital certificate logos on its homepage. Despite this, 86% of UK travel websites do not display these details.

Over 60% of potential UK customers would drop out of the checkout if the payment method they were expecting to use after seeing it on the homepage was not available. They are more demanding than shoppers in other countries, although even worldwide 51% of people say they would drop a payment prematurely under the same circumstances. 39% of UK consumers say they would abandon a booking if this were to happen, versus 29% of people globally.

The study was conducted on 250 online travel shoppers and consists of desktop research with 25 travel websites in 14 countries including the UK.