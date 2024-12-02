Security alert: TalkTalk customers targeted by fake customer representatives

The news has been revealed by sources who say they were among hundreds of staff hired to swindle customers of the British telecoms company. The scale of the criminal operation has been detailed by the three sources, who say they were employed by two front-companies set up by a gang of professional fraudsters.

Furthermore, they say as many as 60 “employees” work in shifts in “call centres” in two Indian cities, phoning TalkTalk customers and tricking them into giving access to their bank accounts. The fake customer support representatives say they were given a script in which they were told to claim they were calling from TalkTalk.

They say they then convinced victims to install a computer virus, and afterwards a separate team would use that virus to gain access to victims online banking.

Not surprisingly, the detailed accounts of the scammers’ tactics correlate very closely with previous reports of fraud targeting TalkTalk customers.