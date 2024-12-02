Security alert: possible data breach at Gamestop.com

Two sources in the financial industry told KrebsOnSecurity that they have received alerts from a credit card processor stating that Gamestop.com was likely compromised by intruders between mid-September 2016 and the first week of February 2017.

Furthermore, those same sources said the compromised data is thought to include customer card number, expiration date, name, address and card verification value (CVV2), usually a 3-digit security code printed on the backs of credit cards.

“Gamestop has and will continue to work non-stop to address this report and take appropriate measures to eradicate any issue that may be identified,” according to a company’s statement.

Based in Grapevine, Texas, GameStop operates more than 7,000 retail stores through the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. There is currently no indication that the company’s retail store locations may have been affected.