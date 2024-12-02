Security: 2FA declines, leaving place for adaptive authentication

Moreover, that 74% dissatisfaction rate is a noticeable turnaround from the 2016 SecureAuth survey, which revealed 99% of IT departments believed two-factor authentication was the best way to protect an identity and its access.

The survey reveals that while 56% of organizations are using 2FA in many instances, 37% of IT decision-makers are moving towards adaptive authentication. In addition, a further 16% are preparing to implement or expand adaptive authentication in the next 12 months.

IT professionals face an ongoing battle as they are frequently forced to choose between user experience and increased security. This should be a false paradigm in 2017, SecureAuth experts say for InfoSecurity. Adaptive authentication solutions provide world-class security without impacting usability, because risk checks are done without users even being aware of it—and two-factor authentication is applied only if risks are detected, the company adds.

Further, when examining large organizations (2,500 or more employees), the usage of adaptive rises to 41%. Additionally, 20% of medium-sized businesses, those with 250-2,499 employees) are planning to implement or expand adaptive authentication in 2017.