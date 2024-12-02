SecureRF introduces Veridify cloud-based platform

Veridify is a cloud-based platform which includes PC, reader and smartphone apps featuring strong identification, authentication, and data protection that enable the deployment of solutions for tags, smartcards, wireless sensors and embedded devices.

Veridify provides a range of functions for securely making products and devices smart and part of the IoT. The platform provides a set of deployment tools, including a Certificate Authority, a secure cloud-based dashboard that incorporates real-time visibility, chain-of-custody, plus Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for easy integration with existing systems. Users can work with their own devices using Software Development Kits (SDKs).

The solution includes several ready-to-use smartphone apps, SDKs and tools to make consumers products secure and part of the IoT. Consumers and commercial users can authenticate, monitor, and track products and collect data on the condition, status, and location of their assets. When used with SecureRF LIME Tags, security features can be delivered anywhere and authentication functions work with or without a network connection. There are no key databases or passwords to maintain.

Louis Parks, CEO of SecureRF, said Veridify offers an IoT solution that delivers protection to each item and device using Public-Key security, approaching the challenges other systems have with key management and the need to support a network connection to enable a digital certificate-only solution.

SecureRF is a US-based company which provides security solutions for passive, battery-assisted, and active tags, wireless sensors, and embedded platforms. Applications include non-traditional payment systems, supply chain management, cold chain management, and anti-counterfeiting applications in the pharmaceutical, consumer, defense, and homeland security sectors.