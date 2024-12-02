SecureNet rolls out single stack of APIs for card-present, card-not-present payments

SecureNet’s single stack of APIs support card-present, card-not-present and ACH transactions, so developers can avoid using different processors, versions or stacks. The new API enhancements offer the same feature-rich functionality, including encryption for encrypted card readers, PIN entry and signature capture devices and secure card store in the SecureNet Vault for recurring billing. Additional capabilities include allowing developers to integrate one set of APIs across all channels – point-of-sale, mobile and online, use all contemporary development languages, including JSON, Ruby, Python, .NET, JAVA and PHP, as well as tokenize card data at the point of acceptance, ensuring merchant servers do not touch consumer card data.

SecureNets integrated suite of payment tools enables merchants to manage commerce in any environment: in-store, online and via mobile devices.