



Cyberalarm is a Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) that analyses network traffic to detect misconfigurations and cyberattacks. With the latest update, the product can also help resolve any found threats. The previous version was still effective at alerting risks but offered little to no support for resolving attacks and misconfigurations.

The solution’s new dashboard allows users to see in real-time and at a glance which threats are currently playing. These threats are analysed and reported before the product proposes appropriate actions to deal with them.

There are two available versions of Cyberalarm, namely a version for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and a version for enterprises. The SME version is a mini appliance, while the enterprise version runs on a server. Both versions can scan network traffic for suspicious packets and misconfigurations and generate an alert when malicious traffic is detected.

The evolution of cybercrime worldwide

According to findstack.com, cybercrime will cost the world USD 10.5 trillion by 2025. In 2021, 29% of the respondents by ABN Amro had to deal with a cyber-attack, and in 2022 the number has increased to 45%. The same source reveals that approximately 60% of decision-makers in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not prioritize cybersecurity in terms of investment.

According to IBM, data breach average cost increased 2.6% from USD 4.24 million in 2021 to USD 4.35 million in 2022. What makes the costs of data breaches even higher is that the average time to identify a breach is usually around 287 days. As for the average cost of a ransomware breach, it was around USD 4.62 million in 2021. The healthcare sector was hit the hardest, with the highest total cost for a data breach by industry.

Accenture’s report on the costs of cybercrime revealed that the most expensive component of any breach is a loss of information. The number of hacking attacks focused on targeting specific people or personal data is increasing, as malware and web-based hacking attacks increased significantly in recent years.

Verizon’s annual data breach investigation revealed that around 46% of organizations received malware intended to give hackers access to their servers through email. 96% of social actions were also delivered by email, and just 3% were delivered through a website.