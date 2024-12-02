SecureKey's system reaches 800 authentication transactions per second





The goal of the program is to secure consumer access to online services. This is achieved by using a blockchain to share a consumer’s info with Verified.Me identity providers and relying parties. Initial services focused on banking and government, but expansion is occurring in insurance, legal, and healthcare services as well.

The SecureKey Verified.Me digital identity service began in 2019 via a partnership with Canadian banks. The pandemic and the stay-at-home orders have led to a rise in the need to remotely identify and authenticate users. This has resulted in the rapid increase in use of the Concierge Service.