SecureKey Technologies, Onfido to provide real-time photo ID verification





As part of the agreement, Onfido’s physical identity document verification and AI expertise will be combined with the real-time authentication and verification capabilities that SecureKey offers over the coming months. This offering will allow users to scan their physical identity documents, such as passports or drivers’ licenses, and have other personal information verified in real-time from trusted sources, such as financial institutions, credit bureaus, telecommunication companies, and government.

Also, by bringing together the strengths of these different parties and leveraging the combination of financial institution and telecommunication-grade credential login and document validation, this solution aims to facilitate the digital capabilities globally by making identity verification more secure and safe for all consumers.