SecureKey raises CAD 27 mln to develop digital identity network

Participating in the funding round are several financial institutions including BMO Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, CIBC, Desjardins, Royal Bank of Canada and TD, all of whom are interested in using the company’s forthcoming technology.

SecureKey and its partners have established this strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of a new service to be launched in 2017, which will make it easier for consumers to manage their digital assets and to take control of their digital identity in a private and secure way.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication.