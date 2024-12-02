SecureKey and Trustonic team up for mobile authentication

A TEE is a hardware secured area built into the application processor of electronic devices. Separated from the main operating system, a TEE protects storage and processing of sensitive data and applications as well as user inputs and biometrics.

Trustonic works with businesses to integrate embedded security software and cryptographic key management for electronic devices. Trustonic works with service providers to protect and aid deployment of data and applications on people’s consumer electronic devices.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication. The company’s federated authentication solutions ensure that users are properly authenticated regardless of the service, device or credential they prefer to use.