SecureKey and The Human Chain team up for e-identity solutions

As per the agreement, The Human Chain will provide technical development and management support to meet the demand for these solutions across the continent. It will also supply business and technology consulting and MxE demo services to back up SecureKey’s activities in Europe.

The Human Chain is a UK-based practice specializing in business and technical consultancy as well as thought leadership in mobile and wireless.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication. The companys federated authentication solutions ensure that users are properly authenticated regardless of the service, device or credential they prefer to use.