Securefact, Socure join forces to boost ID verification in Canada

Securefacts digital identification service SIDni, combined with Socures Social Biometrics Platform, allows Canadian banks and credit unions access to a wide range of information sources in order to digitally onboard and verify more customers.

The joint solution enables the next-generation of identity verification by applying machine learning techniques with biometrics and data intelligence from email, phone, IP, social media and the broader internet. Securefact customers can use the service to reduce fraud rates, increase acceptance rates and lower compliance.

SIDni is part of Securefacts KYC Solution Suite, which is designed to enable financial institutions to implement non face-to-face onboarding plans based on new FINTRAC guidelines.

Socure is a software company that provides consumers and businesses with a security SaaS solution to fight against the risk of identity theft and related fraudulent activities.

Securefact is a provider of KYC and Secured Lending Solutions, and regulatory compliance advisory services.