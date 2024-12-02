SecuredTouch behavioural biometrics tech upgrades its platform

HUMANOBOT detects non-human behaviour generated by bots, malware, and automated scripts and stops fraud-focused emulators within mobile applications. The system recognises these behaviours using machine learning, correlating data from different sensors to differentiate between human and non-human and between real devices and emulators, which it then uses to send alerts about attacks from emulators and virtual machines by suspicious mobile traffic.

The solution delivers pushpull notifications during suspicious events like bot attacks or when a session’s risk crosses a certain threshold, stopping breaches. Even if the malicious actor appears to be a legitimate user, SecuredTouch continuous monitoring detects compromised user credentials.

SecuredTouch is specialised in behavioural biometrics for mobile, delivering continuous authentication technologies for security and fraud protection.