SecureCo addresses CNP fraud together with Semafone

Through the Semafone partnership, SecureCo addresses CNP fraud by providing a solution that reduces the risks around large-scale data breaches. This protects brand reputation and gives consumers peace of mind, knowing their payments are processed in safe and secure environments.

When integrated with a specialised PCI DSS hosting and payment processing platform, SecureCo is able to provide a complete PCI DSS compliant solution for merchants.

Semafone provides software to contact centres, which allows them to take secure card payments that, complies with PCI DSS regulations.

SecureCo is an Australia-based payments and compliance specialist whose PCI DSS solutions cover web, storage, call centre and the payment environments to deliver 24/7 monitoring.