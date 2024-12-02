SecureBuy and FICO team up for payment fraud solution

As per the agreement, FICO will provide the technology of cloud-based analytics to score transactions for fraud risk.

The new payment solution is currently available directly from SecureBuy.

FICO is an analytics software company, providing analytics software and tools used across multiple industries to manage risk, fight fraud, build profitable customer relationships, optimize operations and meet strict government regulations.

Founded in 2002, SecureBuy is an ecommerce cyber-security and technology company. SecureBuy’s technology reduces the risk of payment fraud for merchants, call centers, consumers and payment processors.