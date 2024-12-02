SecureAuth to merge with Core Security

The company said the newly merged company would be able to provide a comprehensive security offering to its customers, that combines its adaptive access controls with Core Security’s insights for better overall protection.

SecureAuth is a provider of “adaptive access controls” that include multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, which are designed to eliminate the threat of identity theft. As for Core Security, it specializes in network security and vulnerability management, providing real-time insights to help manage security risks as they emerge.

In addition, the company has just raised USD 200 million in a funding round led by the private equity company K1 Investment Management, with participation from existing investor Toba Capital.