SecureAuth introduces solution using behavioral biometrics

The technology performs keystroke analysis and mouse movement analysis to determine a users legitimacy without the user noticing, and builds a unique behavior-based profile on each user device. These profiles are compared to subsequent login attempts and if they dont match -- SecureAuth IdP v9.0 will require multi-factor authentication (MFA) for that login to proceed. SecureAuth is the first identity management vendor to offer this capability as part of a comprehensive risk-based authentication process.

According to Verizons 2015 Data Breach Investigations Report, up to 60% of breaches involved attackers using stolen credentials. Todays fraught landscape is one of the many reasons the company is rolling out SecureAuth IdP enhancements and incorporating behavioral biometrics. In a world where threats are constant, behavioral biometrics provide continuous authentication that is 97 percent accurate and is unique to each individual.

Along with using behavioral biometric technology to determine risk, SecureAuth IdP also uses device recognition, IP reputation, directory lookup, geo-location and geo-velocity to equip enterprises with the easiest and most secure form of authentication.

SecureAuth is a provider of adaptive access control solutions, empowering organizations to determine identities with confidence. SecureAuth IdP provides authentication security, Single Sign-On and user self-service tools together in a single platform, allowing strong identity security while minimizing disruptions to the end-user.