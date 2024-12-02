Secure Innovation launches Remote Planet



According to the official press release, the applications for this new technology are vast, offering solutions for secure transport, logistics, utilities and renewables, vulnerable infrastructures, as well as safeguarding people in high-risk locations.





Developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), this technology harnesses multiple satellite networks, optimising Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and proprietary hardware to offer reliable and secure remote access for customers. Furthermore, the solution allows customers to have real access to their assets around the world, without physical presence, through a secure online portal.











Enhanced asset protection

When shipments, buildings, and vehicles are in remote locations, it can be difficult to find ways to monitor and protect these valuable assets. Additionally, safeguarding vulnerable people and infrastructure in high-risk locations can be complex, as it requires a comprehensive approach that considers various factors such as security, safety, and logistics. From tracking valuable assets in transit to monitoring remote locations for safety purposes, Remote Planet seeks to provide real-time data and insights for effective decision-making.







Remote Planet’s interactive portal provides users with a single point of control over all their assets, supported by an easy-to-use companion app. With just a few clicks, customers can manage and monitor their devices from anywhere in the world, giving them remote access like never before and complete peace of mind.





With the introduction of Remote Planet, the company aims to take its expertise to the next level by offering tailor-made solutions for specific customer or asset requirements. Remote Planet is an important addition to the company’s portfolio of solutions, giving businesses complete control over their assets regardless of their location.





About Secure Innovation

Headquartered in the UK, Secure Innovation is an intelligent cash protection products and remote asset management services provider. Customers and innovation have been the driving force behind the company’s research, development, and patented technological solutions for over 40 years. Deploying more than 80,000 products, across more than 50 countries.

