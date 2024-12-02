Secude launches Halcore security solution

Halocore ensures the protection of intellectual property and other sensitive information extracted from SAP applications while adhering to compliance guidelines and preventing data loss or theft.

Halocores direct integration with SAP applications allows full contextual awareness about user details, the data itself and the surrounding technical environment. With Halocore, organizations can extend their security infrastructure into sensitive SAP data, increasing data security and leveraging existing investments by classifying, blocking or protecting sensitive data as it is extracted from SAP applications. Other Halocore features include log pseudonymisation and data analysis dashboard.

Michael Kummer, President Americas at Secude, said SAP users can protect against sensitive data leakage with Halocore by monitoring and analysing all data download and extraction activity from SAP applications. Halocore detects potential threats while classifying and protecting data by extending the existing roles and authorizations configured in SAP, closing the gap between enterprise and SAP security.

SECUDE is a provider of IT data protection solutions. The company’s user-friendly solutions protect the integrity of data, prevent intellectual property theft and data breaches, while enforcing regulatory compliance.